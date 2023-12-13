Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea attend the ‘Maestro’ premiere

Bradley Cooper took a special date to the premiere of his film, “Maestro.” The director and actor was accompanied by his six-year-old daughter Lea, who looked adorable as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

©GettyImages



Bradley Cooper and his daughter

Cooper wore a navy suit for the premiere and held on to his daughter as she smiled for the camera. Lea was adorably dressed up for the occasion, wearing an animal print dress that was matched with cream colored shoes. She wore a small red and black purse and wore her hair in a bun. She smiled sweetly for the camera and looked like a pro in front of the photographers, at one point sharing a high five with her dad.

Cooper shares Lea with Irina Shayk. While the two ended their relationship in 2019, they remain close friends and co-parents, often going on trips together and always showing up for each other in order to support their work.

"He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work," said Shayk in an interview with Elle Magazine.

©GettyImages



Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attended Cooper’s premiere

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had a reunion at the premiere of “Maestro.” The two had previously worked together on “A Star is Born,” with Cooper directing Gaga and believing in her, resulting in an Academy Award nomination for her and the launch of her acting career. The two took some photos together on the red carpet alongside Carey Mulligan, Cooper’s co-star in “Maestro.”

“As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her,” said Cooper of Gaga to People Magazine in 2018.