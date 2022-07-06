Bradley Cooper looks unrecognizable with gray hair and wrinkles on the set of his new movie

Bradley Cooper looks unrecognizable on the set of his new movie ‘Maestro,’ as he is portraying a much older character, with gray hair, wrinkles and a very formal outfit.

The 47-year-old Hollywood actor, who is among the list of stars threatening to run for president of the United States, was spotted in Central Park while shooting some scenes for the movie in New York City, acting alongside Carey Mulligan.

Bradley is currently facing backlash as he is now playing American conductor and West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein, while Mulligan is playing his wife Felicia Montealegre. The Netflix movie is set to premiere in 2023 and it will explore the 25-year relationship between the couple, after they met in 1946.

And while the actor seems to be adjusting to the role, many online users have accused the production of the film of being “anti-Semitic,” as they believe a Jewish man should have been chosen for the role.

Bradley was photographed wearing a tan suit, a pink dress shirt, and a red tie while Carey walked by his side wearing a white jacket and matching skirt with an orange top.

The actor has yet to share any details about his preparation to portray Bernstein following the criticism, however during an interview with Variety he revealed that he “wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid,” adding, ”I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was eight.”

“Listening to music, falling in love with it and being able to really know every single moment of a piece, like Tchaikovsky’s Opus 35 in D major, this violin concerto. I could do it as if I know everything about it without really being able to speak the language, obviously,” Bradley concluded.