Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper reunite and reminisce about their long friendship

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper had a reunion over the weekend. The two worked together for years on the TV show “Alias,” which became a launching pad for both of their acting careers, and was a staple of TV in the early aughts.

Garner, Cooper and Carey Mulligan at the Q&A

Garner served as a moderator for a Q&A panel hosted after a screening of “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper’s latest film, which he directs and stars in. Cooper claimed Garner was the “first person I ever met in L.A., nicest person, gave me cookies.”

The two have been friends for years, often speaking about each other or presenting honors to the other. In 2022, at the 32nd Annual Cinematheque Awards, Garner demonstrated how close the two were by lovingly roasting him onstage. "My mental image of Bradley Cooper is of an apple-drooling frosted haired boy wonder," she said, according to Newsweek. "It wasn't until I heard him speaking French to a background artist on set one day that I was like, 'Wait a minute. Is Bradley handsome?'"

"Bradley, what's happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who've known you from the start. It turns out you weren't just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime,” she concluded.

Garner introducing Bradley Cooper at the American Cinematheque Awards

Garner and Cooper’s time on ‘Alias’

“Alias” starred Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the CIA who struggles to take on different aliases as she tries to keep the people in her life safe from her work. Cooper played one of her best friends, Will Tippin, who was a series regular for the first two seasons and a guest star for the third and fifth season of the series.

“Alias” ran for five seasons and remains one of the best shows of the era.