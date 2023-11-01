Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner smile while dropping their kids off at school on Halloween

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have co-parenting down. The two were spotted outside of their kids’ school as they talked and shared a laugh.

Affleck and Garner stood on the outside of the school and catched up for a bit, chatting and laughing together. They both held on to their coffees, and were dressed for colder weather, with Affleck wearing a beige jacket and a grey sweater. Garner wore a black shirt, matching sunglases, and a puffer vest.

The two said goodbye to each other and moved on to their cars, proceeding with their day.

Affleck and Garner’s relationship

Affleck and Garner have a good relationship, valuing their children and putting them above all else. They married in 2005 and split up in 2015, and share three kids: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The two met on the set of “Pearl Harbor,” and later reunited for the film “Daredevil.” Despite their friendship, their relationship began via email, after they were both out of prior relationships. "Well, it helped that we were both single at the time," said Garner to Parade Magazine at the time. "He's a very good writer ... He's a very persuasive writer."

The two have often spoken about each other since their split, with Affleck praising her. "She's just a fabulous person," he said in 2016. "She's a great mother. She's a real talent … She's somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with."