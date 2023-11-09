Jennifer Garner shows off her dance skills in hilarious video: ‘Pretty impressive’

Jennifer Garner is getting back into dancing. The 51-year-old actress, who has previously talked about being a child dancer, is showing some of her dancing skills in a new hilarious video, joined by principal ballet dancer Unity Phelan.

The Hollywood star was at the New York City Ballet and decided to record a video for her fans and followers, where she can be seen stretching, pointing her toes, and doing some graceful poses, all while wearing tight jeans and a pair of boots. And while Jennifer can be seen struggling a bit, her fans are praising her for doing her best.

“The fact that you can do that, in jeans no less, [is] pretty impressive,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Yes indeed… Love me a good boot grab to get my leg up! That is ballet Montana style!” adding, “Ok, well you’ve already done 100% better than I would’ve done.”

Jennifer opened up about her love for dance last month, accompanied by her longtime friend and fellow actress Reese Witherspoon. “I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life,” she explained at the ‘Hello Sunshine’s inaugural Shine Away’ event. “[Reese] was right there, and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio. And I danced cardio’d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going!”

She also revealed that they had worked out and danced together even while on vacation, “We worked out at 7 on vacation, we’re going to work out again at 2,” Jennifer explained.