Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno star in a new Netflix Holiday film

Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno are the cinematic duo we never expected but needed. The two are starring in “Family Switch,” the new Netflix holiday movie that sounds like a blend of various Millennial favorites like “Freaky Friday” and “13 Going on 30.”

“Family Switch” follows Jess and Bill Walker, a couple that’s trying to keep their family together as the children grow up and apart. The family comes in contact with Rita Moreno, who plays an astrological reader that triggers an unwanteed body switch in the family on the most important days of their lives. The film then travels back in tiem to a soccer tryout, a college interview, and even on a meeting where a record deal is up for debate. Moreno is featured in the trailer, charmingly waving some sage around and putting some life changing shifts in motion.

The film is based on the book “Bedtime For Mommy,” and is directed by McG, who’s previously worked on films like “Charlie’s Angels” and “The Babysitter.” It co-stars Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Fortune Feimster, and more.

“Family Switch” premieres right on time for the holidays, being available to stream on November 30. In the near future, Garner has various exciting projects lined up, including “Deadpool 3,” where she’ll return as Elektra, “Family Camp,” where she plays a middle school teacher pursuing her dreams, and more.