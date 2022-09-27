Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ with Ryan Reynolds

Wolverine is officially back! Hugh Jackman will be starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in the highly anticipated threequel of ‘Deadpool,’ and a release date has already been announced.

Ryan surprised fans with the announcement of the upcoming film, which will be released September 6, 2024. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning,” he explained about the new storyline.

©Deadpool, 2016, 20th Century Fox





The Hollywood star said he had struggled with finding a way to continue Deadpool’s story, however he had an incredible idea. “Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” he asked the actor, as he walked by in the background. “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman replied.

Wolverine’s comeback is a total surprise for fans of the iconic character, as he was believed to have said goodbye to him and would not be returning to portray the mutant.

The announcement ends with Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ with the words ‘I will always love Hugh’ and the mark of Wolverine’s claws in Deadpool’s logo.