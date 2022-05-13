Are Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams filming ‘The Greatest Showman’ sequel?

Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams are ready to star in a possible sequel for ‘The Greatest Showman’ following the success of the 2017 movie, the pair are sharing their thoughts about participating in a new project.

The 41-year-old actress, who played Charity Barnum, admitted that filming the first movie “brought so much joy to so many people” and explained that making “people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing.“

“I would make another one of those in a heartbeat,” Michelle concluded, revealing her wishes for producers to “make a sequel.”

©20th Century Fox





The 53-year-old actor also shared a similar experience, and joked about the rest of his filmography, referring to his role of Wolverine in X-Men. “Listen, if you know anything about my filmography, you’d know I’m totally against sequels in every shape or form. No more than nine films!” he said.

Hugh is known for his love of theater and musicals, so after being asked about his interest in the project, he said he is “always open, if they come up with a good idea,” declaring, “Yeah, I’m open!“

Directed by Michael Gracey, the film was well received by audiences all over the world, making $434.9 million dollars in the box office worldwide, with a star-studded cast, which included Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Williams and Hugh Jackman.