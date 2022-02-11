‘Ferrari’: Adam Driver replaces Hugh Jackman in the upcoming film, joining Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley

It’s not personal, It’s just Hollywood business.

After it was announced in June 2020 that Hugh Jackman would be playing Enzo Ferrari in a new biopic, fans of the Australian star shared their excitement on social media, however it was just revealed that this is not the case anymore, and House of Gucci’s Adam Driver is now stepping in to replace him in the coveted role.

The story will focus on Ferrari’s marriage crisis, following the death of his son at a young age, and an imminent bankruptcy during the summer of 1957, ultimately deciding “to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia,” Deadline reports.

Filming for the project is scheduled to start in Italy in May, directed by Michael Mann, who also co-wrote the script with Troy Kennedy, based on Brock Yates’ book ‘Enzo Ferrari The Man and the Machine.’

And while a reason for the replacement was not revealed, it was revealed that Driver will be joining the star-studded cast, including Oscar nominee Penelope Cruz portraying Ferrari’s wife Lisa, and Shailene Woodley playing his mistress Lina Lardi.

The director declared he is thrilled to work with the new cast: “Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled.”