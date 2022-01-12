Penelope Cruz is ready to make a musical with husband Javier Bardem: ‘I had no idea I could sing’

Penelope Cruz is ready for the spotlight! The iconic actress revealed she is interested in making a musical, and she would like to include her husband Javier Bardem.

The 47-year-old star admitted she started thinking about the possibility of doing a musical number after seeing Bardem portray Desi Arnaz alongside Nicole Kidman in ‘Being the Ricardos.’

Penelope also shared her experience on the set of the 2009 film ‘Nine,’ “I saw my husband singing in the Ricardos and he did an incredible job. He was feeling the same way I was feeling when I did Nine, when I had no idea that I could sing but then Rob Marshall convinced me after doing a couple of tests that I could.”

“And then because I danced for 18 years, ballet, and I‘m a big fan of the dance world and music, it’s such a powerful art for me, even more than cinema, so for me, the genre of musicals is a dream! I‘ve only done one, so I hope I can repeat it someday,” Penelope declared.

The actress says she “would love to” do it again and would enjoy sharing the experience with her husband. This wouldn’t be the first time Penelope works with Javier, previously starring in the 2008 film ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona,’ the 1997 film ‘Carne Trémula’ and the 1992 film ‘Jamón, Jamón’ among others.

©Warner Bros. France



Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Javier and Penelope are excited to show their children, 8-year-old Luna and 10-year-old Leo, the new live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ with Bardem playing King Triton. “It would be great to be able to do movies that maybe the kids would be able to see because I cannot show them yet ‘Parallel Mothers’,” she added.