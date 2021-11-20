Lady Gaga celebrates Adam Driver’s birthday with a sweet message

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver starred in the film “House of Gucci” together and it appears the two hit it off and became close friends. On his birthday, Gaga posted an Instagram tribute with a sweet message.

Gaga posted a photo of a behind the scenes shot of the two, where they’re dancing amidst people, with a camera beside them recording the moment. She wrote, “Me and my buddy Adam Driver. Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know. This is us behind the scenes filming “House of Gucci.” I hope you have the best day, I’m the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day. Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it’s cuz you’re the best! 🇮🇹🎈🍝 (and you’re a weirdo like me 🤓)”

Gaga and Driver star as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, who married in the ‘70s and were the inspiration behind “House of Gucci.” After marrying into the Gucci family, known for their opulence and history within the fashion industry, Reggiani plotted for the murder of her husband, becoming one of the biggest scandals in the public eye.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga at the New York Premiere of “House of Gucci.”

Driver is celebrating his 38th birthday and has been in Hollywood for years, having worked with some of the best filmmakers in the industry. “House of Gucci” is his second film with Ridley Scott, having worked in “The Last Duel” together, a film that was released earlier this year. He’s been nominated for two Academy Awards.

As for Gaga, she’s mostly known for her singing career, which has been incredibly successful and impactful, but she’s also an incredible actress. Despite only having a couple of roles under her belt, she’s earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in “A Star Is Born.”