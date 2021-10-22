Hugh Jackman shares a beautiful baby photo accompanied by his grandmother

Hugh Jackman shared a big throwback. The actor posted a photo of himself when he was a baby, taken on the day of his baptism. The photo was sent to him by his mother, Grace, with whom he’d been estranged for some years.

The post features a black and white photo of Hugh and his grandmother. He was wearing the appropriate and no longer as common baptism attire, and was captured laughing openly. “My Mum sent this photo last week. Grandma Agnes dressing me for my Baptism. It was February 2, 1969. I will treasure it always,” he captioned the post.

Hugh Jackman experienced a traumatic childhood. When he was eight years old, his mother walked out on him and his family. In an interview with 60 Minutes, he spoke more about that moment and how it impacted the rest of his life. “I remember her being in a towel around her head and saying goodbye. [It] must have been the way she said goodbye. As I went off to school, when I came back, there was no one there in the house.” In an interview with Who magazine, Hugh explained that he saw his mother about once a year after she left and that it wasn’t until he was 12 or 13 that he understood that she wasn’t coming back for good.