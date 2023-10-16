Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz©GrosbyGroup
Celebrity parents

Jennifer Lopez and Emme spotted holding hands and shopping in LA

Lopez and Emme were seen at the LA flea market as they shopped for some items.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz spent their Sunday at the flea market. The two were spotted in Los Angeles, holding hands as they walked and shopped, enjoying their time together.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz©GrosbyGroup
Lopez and Muniz

Lopez and Muniz, 15, were spotted wearing comfortable clothing. Muniz had a grey shirt, black shorts, and Vans sneakers. She rounded out the look with a cap on backwards. Lopez wore grey tights, a large white sweater, a purse and some sunglasses. She rounded out the look with some chunky white sneakers.

In one photo they were photographed speaking, while in another, they were spotted laughing together.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz©GrosbyGroup
Lopez and Muniz

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s merged family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck live in Los Angeles with most of their kids. Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max, while Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with Jennifer Garner.

Over the past year, Lopez has discussed parenting and the difficulties of raising children that are growing up and becoming their own people. “This is the time when your kids don’t want to talk to you, and they’re kind of individuating from you and it’s all necessary,” she said in an appearance on The View. “And intellectually, I understand it ― but my heart, my heart hurts.”

When discussing Affleck’s parenting, Lopez had only great things to share. “He’s an amazing dad, it brings tears to my eyes,” she said. “He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen.”

