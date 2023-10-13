Jennifer Lopez looks like a gold goddess in glamorous Schiaparelli ensemble

Jennifer Lopez is taking her glamorous style to a new level in recent outings. This time the Hollywood star was photographed wearing a gold ensemble, featuring a gold bustier gown, showing off her stunning look in a series of photos, posing with Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry.

The head-to-toe Schiaparelli look perfectly framed her figure and included a gold hip brooch. JLo paired the look with matching gold statement earrings and an off-white clutch. She also wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail and rocked a soft glam makeup look, which included a soft contour and a cherry red lip.

Jennifer gave her best pose while posing with the creative director of the brand, who was wearing an all-black elegant ensemble for the special occasion in Los Angeles. JLo shares another pic wearing gold sunglasses and showing more of her look.

This is not the only fashion moment the actress has had in recent days, as she also stepped out in a stunning Schiaparelli look last week, which consisted of a chic shirtdress that included gold tones, featuring dramatic long sleeves and large gold buttons.

For her all-white look, she added gold statement earrings and rings, as well as a matching clutch by Cult Gaia, and Dolce & Gabanna sunglasses. However, it was her gold-heeled platforms that stole the attention, also by D&G.

This seems to be a new fashion era for the singer, as she is not afraid of experimenting with fashion, and is known for having an impeccable sense of style.