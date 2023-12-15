Bradley Cooper buys property near Gigi Hadid’s family farm

Bradley Cooper has just bought a new property. The lot is conveniently located near Gigi Hadid’s family farm, which houses horses and is visited often by the Hadids. According to new reports, the purchase suggests that the relationship betwen Cooper and Hadid is growing serious despite the fact that the two started seeing each other recently.

©GettyImages



Cooper at a screening of “Maestro”

Page Six reports that Cooper’s new lot is located near New Hope, Pennsylvania, an area that he and Hadid visited last month for a romantic trip. The place is also near where Cooper was born, with him maintaining close ties, including attending a high school reunion that took place in November of this year.

When it comes to his relationship with Hadid, the two continue to date but apparently have yet to put a label on their relationship. “They haven’t had ‘the talk’ in terms of their relationship status, but neither of them is seeing [anyone else],” said a sourceto US Weekly. They also revealed that they have plans to spend part of the holidays together and to introduce their daughters. “That’s been on their radar [for] the near future,”

Hadid shares her daughter Khai with her ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares his daughter Lea with Irina Shayk.

©GettyImages



Hadid stopping by Cooper’s food truck in New York

Cooper and Hadid’s relationship timeline

Cooper and Hadid first sparked dating rumors in October, after being spotted having dinner together. Since, the two have gone on trips, have stopped by the theater, and have attended some parties. Most recently, Hadid was spotted at Cooper’s Philly Cheesesteak food truck, which he was tending to. Photographers caught her visiting him as she ate one of his sandwiches.

Despite their difference in age, the two have a lot in common. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor,” said a source to US Weekly.