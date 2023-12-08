Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose weighs in on his VMA drama with Taylor Swift

It’s been 15 years since Kanye West jumped on stage at the 2009 VMAs and interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech for the Best Female Video category, but it will never be forgotten. Swift slammed West and Kim Kardashian during her Time’s Person of the Year interview, but two days before that, his ex, Amber Rose, shared her thoughts on the VMA moment, which she witnessed in person.

Swift won the award for ‘You Belong With Me,’ beating out Beyoncé‘s ’Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It). “I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” West said after taking the mic from her hand.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in a story published Monday, Rose reflected on the viral pop culture moment. She made sure to make it clear, she is a fan of Swift. “I don’t want to say the wrong thing because I love Taylor Swift, she’s amazing,” she told the outlet.

The model went on to say, while he was wrong for getting on stage, he was telling the truth. “Was he wrong for going on stage? Absolutely. Was he telling the truth? He was telling the truth.” she added. “Beyoncé deserved that award but you can’t take it from somebody else.” Rose clarified again, “It wasn’t Taylor Swift’s fault.”

Amber Rose and Kanye West’s relationship

Rose and West dated from 2008–2010. He saw the women’s advocate in Chris Brown and Ludacris’s music video for “What Them Girls Like.” He flew her out to discuss the possibility of her being in a music video and they started dating shortly after.

©GettyImages



2009 MTV Video Music Awards

They were first seen together at the 2009 VMA’s, the same night that Ye got on stage and interrupted Swift.

She ended the relationship after two years because of how different they were, even saying he’d bullied her for over a decade. She explained on the No Jumper podcast, “It’s just not my type of people. It’s not my down-to-earth cool people. I like cool people. I like compassionate people.”

Rose seems to be full of stories, but she says she’s not “vindictive.” “I’ve been offered book deals to talk about him and just wild sh*t. I don’t want money from stuff like that. Not all money is good money. I don’t live my life like that. That wouldn’t make me happy. Even if somebody is picking on me, which he has for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years,” she continued.