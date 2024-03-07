Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet break up?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet rapidly became one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. The pair, who’ve been spotted on a handful of occasions together, were last seen at the Golden Globes. While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they were spotted at the award show, with Jenner there to support Chalamet’s Golden Globe nomination.

Are the two still together?

Rumors of a break up began swirling after Chalamet debuted his film “Dune 2.” While he’s been busy promoting the project, Jenner hasn’t accompanied him to any event. There was also a video shared on Jenner’s TikTok account, which showed her going about her every day routine. The clip included moments with her daughter Stormi, her son Aire, and her sister Kendall, while showing glimpses of her life, which included trips to the gym and a visit to the stables, where she took care of some of her horses.

“Talking about how she's 'thriving' all on her own like she doesn't need a man,” wrote a follower.

Still, none of these reasons are enough to believe that she and Chalamet are no longer together. As followers of the couple know, Chalamet and Jenner have been private about their relationship from the start, rarely making appearances together and only accompanying each other to one public event.

Jenner and Chalamet at the US Open

Chalamet’s success with “Dune 2”

Over the past week, Chalamet premiered his new film, the highly anticipated “Dune 2.” On its first opening weekend, the film made $82.5 million in the US and $182.5 million globally, a sum that eclipsed initial box office predictions.

A third film hasn’t been greenlit, but Zendaya has discussed the opportunity of it and some of the elements that are most exciting for her. “You get immersed quickly into a whole thing, especially with Princess Irulan and Chani and Paul,” said Zendaya of the book “Dune: Messiah,” which would serve as the source material for the third Dune film. “There’s a lot going on there. I, at least as a fan, would love to see more of that. Florence is brilliant and it would be amazing to be in more scenes with her. But again, it’s up to Denis (Villeneuve, the director) and how he sees it,” she said.