Bella Hadid celebrates her sister Gigi’s birthday; ‘Princess of Genovia’

Bella Hadid is celebrating her oldest sister’s birthday. The model took to social media to share some adorable photos taken over the years, showing the bond that she shares with her sister Gigi, whom she refers to as her best friend.

Over the past day, Bella has been celebrating Gigi’s 29th birthday., which took place this April 23rd. She shared two posts filled with childhood images and contemporary photos where the two are seen working together, having fun, and more. She captioned the post with some inside jokes that shed a light on their sweet and caring dynamic. “Happy birthday princess of genovia I love you so much,” wrote Bella, appearing to reference “The Princess Diaries.”

“Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing! You inspire me and make me feel strong,” she continued. Bella revealed how watching her sister embark on various journeys over her life has been rewarding for her, including the moment she became a mother to Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. “Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for,” wrote Bella.

“I feel so lucky. You are the best &coolest mama , best sister, best daughter, and best friend. Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky , indeed! I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I’m obsessed with you in every single way! @gigihadid my jelly , giggles , sissy pantelones for life.”

Bella and Gigi’s strong bond

Bella also shared a post made up of childhood photos of the two. The images show the two sisters over the years, including a photo of a two year old Gigi holding on to a newborn Bella. “Built in best friend,” she captioned the post.