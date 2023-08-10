Alana Hadid’s fashion debut: Who is the third Hadid sister?

Bella and Gigi Hadid might be the most famous modeling duo at the moment. And while the two sisters have made a huge impact in recent years, a third Hadid sister is making headlines following her runway debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

Alana Hadid quickly became viral, with many online users having no clue about the extent of the Hadid family. The 40-year-old fashion designer and Eyewear co-owner opened for Saks Potts’ spring 202 and documented her experience before walking the runway, admitting that it was “a runway to remember.”

“I was incredibly honored,” Alana revealed to Vogue, explaining that Saks Potts wanted to have her for the show. “[The brand] caught wind that I was coming and asked me to walk [their show],” she said to the publication, adding that she loves Danish brands and it was her first time in the city.

“Thank you. That was such an amazing experience,” she wrote, sharing her appreciation for designer Catherine Saks. Alana’s sister Marielle Hadid commented on her debut, “Turn 40 become runway model,“ to which Alana replied, “I’m living life backwards and it’s so fun.”

©GettyImages



Marielle Hadid, Mohamed Hadid, Bella Hadid and Alana Hadid

Alana and Marielle are both children to Mohamed Hadid and his first wife Mary Butler following their relationship, which started in 1992, while Bella, Gigi, and Anwar are children to Mohamed and his second wife Yolanda Hadid, after the pair started their romance in 1994.

©GettyImages



Alana Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Marielle Hadid

Alana is also known for her incredible style, previously describing herself as the most “androgynous” of her siblings. Born on July 27, 1985, in Washington, DC, she is known for being a great supporter of Bella, Gigi, Anwar, and Marielle.