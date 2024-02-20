Who is Bella Hadid’s Mexican-American boyfriend Adan Banuelos?

Bella Hadid has gone social media official with her boyfriend, and people have questions, like ‘who is he?’ On Friday, the model shared a gallery of photos from her birthday on October 9 that appeared to be rodeo-themed. In the mix was a tender PDA moment with Adan Banuelos.





Bella didn’t tag Adan, and his face was also conspicuously hidden in the post, but fans quickly found out who the mystery man is, and he’s Latino! The man who has stolen Hadid’s heart is a Mexican-American professional horserider. She also posted him on Valentine’s Day.

The new relationship comes months after the Palestinian-American model split from art director Marc Kalman in July 2023. Get to know Adan below.

He’s a real-life cowboy!

Manuel grew up in a large Mexican American family and is a Cutting Horse trainer and Horseman. The sport of cutting involves a horse and rider working together to separate a single animal from a cattle herd and keep it isolated. He has his own company that specializes in training and showing cutting horses and has top-level amateurs & non-pro riders within his program, according to his website.

Adan has 36k followers on Instagram where he shares his achievements and impressive videos of him riding. The horse rider was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame in 2017 as one of the youngest inductees ever.



He is the #1 NCHA Leading Open Rider in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and has amassed over five million dollars in earnings aboard a horse according to his website. He is inspired by his father, Ascension Banuelos, who is also in the Hall of Fame.

It’s unclear when he and the model met, but a source told Entertainment Tonight Bella and Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, set them up. “Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life,” the source said. “The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things.”

From a recent social media post, it seems like Bella may be a part of his program. “Proud of our girl,” he wrote in the caption of a video of her competing. “Bella and #MetallicTito taking home 3rd place at their first show out! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for this duo.”



As noted by Harper’s Bazaar, Bella recently returned to competitive equestrianism following a break due to her Lyme disease.