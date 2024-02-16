Cardi B spent Valentine’s Day with Offset despite recent split: Are they back together?

Is Cardi B giving herself a second chance at love with Offset? The estranged couple made headlines recently after the rapper went public with their divorce, going on social media to reveal to her fans and followers that they were done for good, following struggles in their relationship.

But it seems the pair are now trying to work things out, after being spotted together on Valentine’s Day, sharing a romantic dinner in Miami at the celebrity hotspot Carbone. The two musicians were photographed arriving and leaving together, with Cardi covering her face and Offset going behind her.

The pair wore casual ensembles for their romantic date at the Italian restaurant. Cardi was spotted wearing black cargo pants, paired with black leather boots, and an oversized NASCAR jacket. She styled her hair short and wore small gold earrings.

Meanwhile, Offset looked elegant in a sweater vest and a tie, paired with khaki pants and white sneakers. And while online users thought this was their final breakup, a close source to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that their split wouldn’t last long.

"Cardi's inner circle of friends are remaining hopeful that she and Offset are able to work things out," the insider said to the publication, adding that the couple had "such a strong love between [them] when they were together that they're still holding out hope for a reconciliation."

“I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited,” Cardi said in December 2023 when their split was revealed.