Cardi B, Offset, and their children received praise for their voice-acting in the ‘Baby Shark’ movie

Cardi B, Offset, and their two children, Kulture and Wave, went viral on social media after a clip showed the family of four caricatured in the new Baby Shark film. The movie shows Offset playing OffShark while the Dominican descent rapper lends her voice to Sharky B and offers a fellow fish some advice.

“Don’t be hard on yourself. We all make mistakes,” OffShark says in the viral clip. “Introducing the one and only incredible WavyShark. Our latest collab.”

Fans reception

On TikTok, people are encouraging Offset to take more voice-acting roles as he does a phenomenal job. “Offset sounds like he was made for this,” one said, while another added: “Offset genuinely sounds like so many good characters in my childhood; he needs to do more voice acting!”

The new movie was released on 8 December and is available on Paramount Plus.

Sharki B is described as “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.”

Cardi B and Offset are taking a break

Cardi B and Offset broke up, and although it is unknown if this is a temporary or a definite split, the Dominican-American rapper recently confirmed that she is single.

In an Instagram Live, the star said she had hesitated to share the news but finally found courage. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”