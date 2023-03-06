Are Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion starring in a new film together?

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion could be working on a new exciting project. The pair previously collaborated in 2020 with their hit song ‘W.A.P’ and broke the internet with the incredible music video and following live performances.

The two rappers appear on the music video with inspired looks from the 1997 film B.A.P.S starring Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle. Now the director of the popular film, Robert Townsend, has revealed that the two stars have said they would like to star in a potential sequel.

©New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection





“I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake.’ Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know. So, thank you for asking,” Tonwnsend said during a recent interview with SlashFilm.

He went on to say that among everyone who has seen the film, there are “people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn’t get it,” he explained. “And those that love it — like you love it and you get it.”

This wouldn’t be the first time for Megan and Cardi to be featured on the big screen, as Cardi previously appeared in ‘Hustlers’ and Megan in ‘P-Valley’ and ‘She-Hulk.’

“It’s kind of interesting because some people love “B.A.P.S.” and then some people don’t like “B.A.P.S.”, and some people are mad because they go, “You gave Halle Berry gold teeth and blonde hair.” And I was like, “Yeah, I did!” the director said.