Cardi B cries while eating spicy wings on the latest episode of ‘Hot Ones’

Cardi B recently joined Sean Evans on the latest episode of Hot Ones, where she faced the notorious “wings of death” with her signature unfiltered flair. In a delightful and entertaining interview, Cardi dished on various topics, from her latest chart-topping collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion to her love for history and fascination with World War II. Here are some highlights from the spicy encounter.

Bongos and Radio Versions

When asked about her latest hit, “Bongos,” Cardi revealed, “I don’t know if I realized it had the potential to be a hit, but as soon as I heard it, I was like aye, aye, aye...” Her infectious energy and enthusiasm for her music were palpable. However, she confessed that recording clean radio versions of her songs can be “annoying” and that she quickly becomes “so over it.” Despite this, her dedication to her craft shines through.

Album Intros and Addressing the Haters

Cardi B discussed her approach to album intros, expressing her desire to use them to address all the challenges and controversies she faces in her career. She emphasized that after setting the record straight in the intro, the rest of the album should be about having fun because, as she put it, “I like fun.” This candid approach is one of the reasons fans love her.

Vintage Mugler and Fashion

The charismatic rap sensation also talked about her appreciation for fashion, particularly her experience wearing vintage Mugler. She expressed immense pride in being chosen to wear a museum piece by the late renowned designer. Cardi’s journey from the Bronx to the world of high fashion shows her rising star power.

Admiration for Music Moguls

When discussing artists she looks up to, Cardi B cited Jay-Z and Rihanna as inspirations. She views them as super moguls in the music industry, acknowledging their impact and accomplishments. Her aspirations extend beyond music, and her ambition knows no bounds.

Passion for History and World War II

One of the most unexpected revelations from the interview was Cardi’s passion for history, particularly her fascination with World War II. She enthusiastically shared, “I’m obsessed with World War II... I’m obsessed with just learning everything about it.” Cardi even recounted her awe at being in a room where Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt discussed nuclear matters during the war. This unexpected interest adds depth to her public persona and shows a different side of the artist.

Alter Ego

Cardi B’s larger-than-life personality shines through in her music and interviews, but she insists there’s no significant difference between her stage persona and authentic self. She humorously stated, “Ain’t no real differences between Belcalis and Cardi B, they both some sensitive ass b*tches.”

In her Hot Ones appearance, Cardi B demonstrated her ability to entertain, educate, and surprise her audience. She even revealed she loves passion fruit, Shishito pepper, and dembow beats. Her candidness and larger-than-life personality continue to make her one of the most captivating figures in the music industry today. As she explores new horizons and passions, fans eagerly await what Cardi B will conquer next.

Enjoy the FULL episode below