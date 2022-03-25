WATCH: Cardi B to guest star on ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’ with a new song

Cardi B is embarking on a new adventure with her family! The rapper is making a cameo on Baby Shark’s Big Show and she is bringing her husband Offset and their 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

Nickelodeon has announced that the celebrity family will guest-star on the animated series, with Cardi B as Sharki B, Offset as Offshark and Kulture as Kulture Shark.

Sharki B has been described as “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same,” and in a new teaser for the episode the animated character says, “I got here by doing things my own Sharki B way.”

Cardi also prepared a new song for the show and will be named ‘The Seaweed Sway’ which will be released when the episode airs on April 15 at 12 pm, and fans of the show can expect it to be as catchy as the iconic ‘Baby Shark’

The singer shared her excitement on social media, posting an image of her character, and an adorable behind the scenes clip of her daughter having fun in the studio recording their voices for Baby Shark’s Big Show.

“Make sure you guys and your babies check out Me & my family episode on BABYSHARK series on Nicklelodeon !!!!” she wrote on Instagram.