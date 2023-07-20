Gigi Hadid remains unbothered after her arrest; makes a beautiful sandwich

Gigi Hadid made headlines this week when it was revealed that she was arrested in the Cayman Islands at the Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10. Customs officers found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage as they arrived via private plane, per Cayman Marlroad.



The model was charged, along with her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy. While it could be a terrifying situation, take Britney Griner in Russia, for example, Gigi has seemingly remained unbothered by the situation.



Hours after the news broke, Hadid shared a gallery of photos of their trip, which looked stunning. She ate good food, enjoyed blue waters, and hit some serious poses. “All’s well that ends well,” she wrote in the cheeky caption. The comments have hilarious commentary on the situation, like “need that good kush.”



On Thursday, the 28-year-old shared what she’s been up to now that she’s back home. Gigi may have re-upped on her stash because she made one of the most delicious-looking sandwiches. “Name something more beautiful,” she wrote over the pic. “Purr,” she added on the second photo.



Although the sandwich looked a little dry without any kind of spread, it was made up of salami, arugula, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, balsamic oil and vinegar, and cherry tomatoes.



What happened in the Cayman Islands?

According to Cayman Marl Road, Gigi and McCarthy were arrested, taken to the Prisoner Detention Center for processing, and released on bail “pending a ruling on the case by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Both women appeared in court on July 12 and were charged, with both pleading guilty. They were fined $1,000 each with no conviction recorded.

Hadid’s rep told E! News the mom “was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017.”