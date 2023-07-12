Zayn Malik shares his experience as a father and his previous relationship with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik is opening up about his personal life in a rare interview after taking a long break from the spotlight. The former ‘One Direction’ member is sharing his experience as a father of 2-year-old daughter Khai, and his thoughts on his failed relationship with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

During his interview with Alex Cooper on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Zayn said that he is ready for his comeback in the music industry, and has been focused on spending quality time with his daughter. “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing (on) my mind is trying to be a good example for her. That’s why I’m even doing this interview,“ he said. ”I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this, and I want her to look at me and be like, ‘Yo, my dad’s doing this!‘“

“I keep being told I’m telling dad jokes,” he said about his new life as a dad, admitting that he is “ leaning into it. I’m just like, ‘It’s OK. It’s cool.’” Zayn also shared his thoughts on the controversial altercation with Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid, which was rumored to have been the cause of their split.

“If something happens in the family, I’d rather keep that between the family,” he said. “You don’t need a whole audience of people with opinions because it’s hard enough to manage between two.”

Zayn went on to say that he is “still nervous” to return to the stage, as “it’s been a few years” since the last time he went on tour. “But I have this energy, too. I have something to give and I want to get on stage and be there again and feel that,” he added.