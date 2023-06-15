Why Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio want to keep their relationship ‘open and fluid’

It seems Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio prefer to keep their personal lives private, including their love life. The Hollywood couple has been spotted on multiple outings in recent months, and while they are known to be at the same places together, they still prefer to arrive and leave separately to avoid rumors.

The 28-year-old model was recently photographed arriving at the same restaurant as the 45-year-old actor. DiCaprio arrived with his dad George DiCaprio and his stepmom Peggy Farrar, while Hadid was seen entering the celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse in London, minutes later.

Now a close source to the couple has revealed the nature of their relationship. As reported by Us Weekly, the insider said that “Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now,” adding that they “travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid.”

The source also said that the two stars are on the same page and are not looking to get into a serious relationship, which would explain why the actor has been spotted on different outings with other models. “Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment,” the insider revealed.

Hadid has also been focusing on her professional life and motherhood journey, following her split from Zayn Malik in 2021. “She has already given me so much,” she said to The Sunday Times. “I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mom.”

The model talked about the media attention and how she feels about seeing paparazzi outside her New York City apartment. “It’s still a bit suffocating to look out your window and be like, ‘S–, they’re there again,‘” she said to the publication. “The only thing that really bothers me is if it’s going to take away from me trying to experience things with my daughter because I’m trying to protect her from that.”