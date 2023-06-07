GETTING SERIOUS!

Gigi Hadid meets Leonardo DiCaprio’s parents during family dinner in London

The pair have yet to comment about their relationship status, and it seems they want to keep their love life private.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Gigi Hadid is meeting the parents! The supermodel was spotted taking her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio to another level in London. The pair were seen entering Chiltern Firehouse, arriving just a few minutes apart as per usual, to avoid any rumors about their ongoing romance.

TMZ reported about their encounter, as many were speculating that the celebrity couple had broken up after being romantically involved since September 2022. Gigi was photographed arriving with one of her model friends, while the actor entered the restaurant with his dad George DiCaprio and stepmom Peggy Farrar.

It seems the pair are still going strong, after being spotted arriving at a different restaurant for lunch, again just a few minutes apart from each other. DiCaprio was seen entering China Tang in London after going on a stroll with his family, while she arrived in a car to the restaurant.

It was also reported that the two stars were going there for a much bigger gathering, with a source to the actor revealing to TMZ that “it was a 20-person event organized by Leo’s pal British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful.”

The pair have yet to comment about their relationship status, and it seems they want to keep their love life private. They were also seen at another restaurant in New York City last month, arriving in the same way before the Met Gala after party.

