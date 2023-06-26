Did Selena Gomez have a fight with Zayn Malik? Here’s what’s going on

Selinators have had a tough Monday. Over the weekend, Selena Gomez sparked some fan movement when she stopped following a long list of celebrities, including Zayn Malik, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and even Zendaya.

While she appears to have unfollowed various people, fans were struck by her decision to stop following Malik and his ex, Gigi Hadid. Earlier this year, Gomez was spotted on a date with him in New York and prompted many to wonder if the two were dating. “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date,” said a source to Entertainment Weekly. No rumors were confirmed, but Gomez continues to reiterate that she’s single, most recently sharing a TikTok video herself yelling at various soccer players that she’s single.

According to People, a source close to Gomez revealed that there were no hard feelings between herself and anyone else. "There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed," said the source. Which doesn’t explain a thing, but still.

Gomez has previously spoken up about social media and how difficult she finds navigating it. "The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories," she said in an interview with Vanity Fair. "But usually that's filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging."

While neither Malik nor Gomez discussed their date, Gigi Hadid made it clear that she had no problem with Malik dating. “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating,” said a source to US Weekly. “As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”