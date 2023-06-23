Selena Gomez is soaking up the romantic atmosphere of Paris

Paris is truly the city of love, and Selena Gomez is living proof of this! The multi-talented singer and actress has been soaking up the romantic atmosphere of the French capital while filming her latest movie, Emilia Perez, alongside Zoe Saldaña. Selena shared a beautiful series of photos on Instagram that showcased her European adventure, and fans couldn’t get enough of her love for Paris.

In her heartfelt caption, Selena expressed her gratitude for the unforgettable two months she spent in Paris, saying, “Thank you Paris for being my home away from home. Working on this film has truly changed my life, and I can’t wait to share more soon. I love you all!” Her words were filled with love and appreciation for the city that had welcomed her with open arms.

One of the photos showed Selena and her younger sister posing outside a French patisserie, holding a giant croissant. Selena’s chic white shirt and jeans perfectly complement her adorable pose, pretending to take a bite of the pastry.

Another photo showcased Selena’s natural beauty as she took a make-up-free mirror selfie in an oversized black sweater and tousled blonde bob. She looked radiant and happy, genuinely enjoying her time in Paris.

Selena also shared some fun moments from her downtime, including a visit to the famous Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris, where she rocked a sweater and skirt from French fashion house Christian Dior. She even enjoyed a pizza night with her co-star Zoe Saldaña.

The movie Selena and Zoe are starring in, directed by Jacques Audiard, has been described as a crime musical and is currently in production. The director has said that Emilia Perez is like “an opera libretto in four acts,” which is sure to be a masterpiece.

Selena’s recent candid admission about her dating status only endeared her to her fans even more. In a TikTok video, she joked about the highs and lows of dating, screaming at the athletes on the screen, “I’m single, but I’ll love you soooo much.”

Her fans found the video relatable, hilarious, and accurate, and Selena’s caption summed it up perfectly: “The struggle man lol.” It’s clear that Selena is living her best life in Paris, and her fans are loving every moment of it.