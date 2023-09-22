Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrate their daughter’s birthday

Zayn Malik is celebrating his daughter’s birthday with an emotional tribute. The singer wrote a heartfelt message to mark Khai’s 3rd birthday, sharing rare polaroid photos of the celebration, including a photo of them playing and enjoying some birthday cake.

It seems the singer and his former partner Gigi Hadid have been doing a great job at co-parenting, with Zayn sharing his excitement, seeing their daughter grow up and continuing their parenthood journey.

“Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known. Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words,” the singer wrote. “3 already!! Where has that time gone? my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life,” he added.

Fans of the singer also wished happy birthday to Zayn’s daughter on Instagram, with Louis Tomlinson, former member of ‘One Direction’ also congratulating Khai. The polaroid photos show Zayn opening presents with his daughter, as well as her ‘Frozem’-themed cake and other sweet treats for the special occasion.

©Instagram



Gigi and Zayn had similar birthday cakes made for Khai

Gigi also shared a birthday tribute on her Instagram account. Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!!” the model wrote, adding a series of photos with Khai. “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” Zayn previously said during an interview on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.