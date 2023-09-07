Gigi Hadid’s new boyfriend Cole Bennett after split from Leonardo DiCaprio: Who is he?

Following Leonardo DiCaprio’s new romance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, which seemingly confirmed the end of his on-and-off relationship with Gigi Hadid, a new celebrity romance is bubbling up, including Gigi and music producer Cole Bennett.

Cole previously worked with Blink-182, Lil Yachty, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Eminem, and more. He also owns multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade.

The 27-year-old model is giving love a second chance with the 28-year-old businessman, however, their relationship is just getting started as they have known each other for a while now but did not see any romantic potential between them before.

As revealed by a close source to Us Weekly, the pair “have been friends for a few years” and seem to like each other a lot. “They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together,” the insider said to the publication, explaining that the model finds the music producer “refreshing” in comparison to her previous relationships.

It was also revealed that Gigi might be looking for a more stable relationship following the brief romance with the Hollywood star. “[She is] ready for something more serious,” the source added, while a different source told the outlet that Cole is very much invested in their connection. “He lights up around her,” they shared.

Meanwhile, Leonard was recently photographed sharing a passionate kiss with Vittoria in Ibiza, Spain, after they were seen having an ice cream date in Santa Barbara, California. The model was previously married to DJ Matteo Milleri and was rumored to have met the actor back in May at the Cannes Film Festival. Vittoria is reportedly friends with Gigi and they are said to have worked together in the past.