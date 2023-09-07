Leonardo DiCaprio makes out with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti in the club

Leonardo Dicaprio is continuing to live his best bachelor life with models nearly half his age. This time, the lucky woman was his rumored boo, Vittoria Ceretti.A viral video published by Page Six, shows the 25-year-old pushing him up against the wall during a late-night party at a club in Ibiza, Spain, last month on August 9.

It all went down at the Hï Ibiza club around 4:30 in the morning. The Titanic star tried to keep a low profile, wearing a black baseball cap and T-shirt, but eagle-eyed clubgoers spotted him and took out their cell phone to catch the steamy moment.

Ceretti had a more glam ensemble with her hair slicked back in a ponytail with a one-shoulder shimmery top. The romantic moment was soundtracked by EDM.

As noted by the outlet, “The Beach” star had a busy day because just hours before, he was on a yacht in Formentera, Spain, with “Love Island” star Arabella Chi and her friend, who wore matching animal-print bikinis. He was spotted with Ceretti in the daylight a few weeks later, on August 22, in Santa Barbara, California.

Who is Vittoria Ceretti?

Ceretti, just turned 25, on Jule 7, 1998. The Italian beauty was born in Brescia, and she got an early start in modeling when she was 14 years old. She entered the Elite Model Look competition in Italy, where she was a finalist.

Since then, the 5’10 stunner has graced the covers and runway for huge brands like Vogue, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Chanel, Burberry, Fendi, Alexander Wang, and Tom Ford, to name a few.

It seems like Ceretti is still legally married to DJ Matteo Milleri. The likely separated couple got married on January 6, 2020, in Ibiza. She captioned a post from the special day, “From this day forward.”



The model has 2 million followers on Instagram, where she shares her photoshoots and achievements. She recently celebrated a giant billboard she has with Gucci.





How she met Leo

It’s speculated that the couple met in May at the Cannes Film Festival. They were seen together in France as his film Killers of the Flower Moon was premiering at the festival. As noted by DailyMail, she’s also friends with on and off again rumored boo Gigi Hadid, and his model friends Neelam Kaur Gill and Meghan Roche.