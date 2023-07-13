Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue their romance: Why the actor ‘wants to take it slower’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue their “fluid” romance. The Hollywood star and the supermodel have been spotted multiple times and fans of the pair keep wondering about the status of their relationship, as the actor has been photographed hanging with other models in recent weeks. However, it seems they prefer to keep it casual amid their tight schedules.

©GettyImages



Gigi Hadid walks the runway at Jacquemus‘ Fashion Show in Versailles, France.

A close source to the celebrity couple recently revealed to Us Weekly that “They’re only seeing each other right now,” without making things too serious at the moment. “It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it, [but] they’re dating [again]. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it,” the insider said.

A different source previously mentioned to the publication that they prefer a “no-strings situationship,” explaining that they “travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

©GettyImages



Leonardo DiCaprio at the 76th Cannes film festival.

Earlier this year it was also reported that their romance had come to an end, with an insider revealing that “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them,” adding that “things just organically tapered off between them. But their split didn’t last long as they were back to going on romantic datings soon after that and Gigi even met the actor’s parents while in London.