Bella Hadid may have found the one! The 27-year-old model has looked happier than ever now that she has found love with Mexican-American cowboy Adan Banuelos. The couple went Instagram official in February when the model shared photos of them on her birthday in November, and now they are celebrating his! The model with Palestinian roots dedicated her Instagram story on April 8th to her boyfriend, sharing several photos in his honor. Check out the adorable photos below and learn more about the couple.