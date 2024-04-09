Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, and Vittorio Assaf’s, 65, relationship is reportedly over

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, took the internet by storm this weekend when photos went viral of the model with 65-year-old restauranteur Vittorio Assaf. With any age gap, it sparked a discussion, with many debating the situation online. Aoki got roasted by social media, and even her parents, Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee started catching some heat.



Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf have a 44 year age gap

Aoki and Assaf certainly looked happy on their romantic trip to St. Barts, and the model called him her boyfriend on an Instagram live, even showing off the purse he gave her. But it all reportedly came to an end. A source close to the 21-year-old told Page Six Monday, “It’s 100% done.“ “They’re absolutely not dating,” they said.

The news comes after Aoki gave a house tour of the vacation home saying she was “the happiest person to ever happy right now.”

Her friends also shut down any idea that she was dating him for expensive gifts. “She doesn’t care about jewelry. She doesn’t have Hermes. It’s not even her. She doesn’t even care about expensive things like that. She’s like more of a geek,” the insider said.

Assaf might not be too sad about the brief fling ending, the 65-year-old man seems to be a bit of a player. A source told the outlet, “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s out with another young girl tonight!” “He’s always loved younger beautiful women. He’s gotten older, but his taste hasn’t changed,” the source said.



How Aoki’s famous parents reacted

While the fling was fast, it may take a minute for her mom, Kimora, to recover. Following the news, the reality star, 48, reposted and deleted a video of a mother panda pulling away at her cub with her teeth. “On my last nerve right now,” she wrote.

Kimora started catching heat when people reminded her she also had an age gap with Russell. The music executive turned yoga lover was 35, and Lee was just 17 and still a sophomore in high school when they met, per Business Insider. However, Simmons said they didn’t begin to date until she turned 18, and unlike Aoki, she had her mom’s support.

Russell, who is 66, one year older than Assaf, was far less bothered about the situation. The Def Jam Recordings cofounder told TMZ they talked about about it before the photos came out adding, “I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices.” “All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love” he added.