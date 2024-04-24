Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige break up after 3 years of dating

Ryan Seacrest is a single man again! The 49-year-old host has parted ways from his now ex, 26-year-old model Aubrey Paige. His rep confirmed the news with PEOPLE.



The former couple was together for three years, going public in May 2021. A source close to them told PEOPLE it was mutual. “After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” they said.

Things seemed to have ended amicably and respectfully because the insider noted they plan to stay in each other’s lives “as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.“

As we reported in December, there was speculation that the couple broke up after they spent Christmas apart. Fans also noticed she did not share a post dedicated to him on his birthday. However they reunited in February at the Naeem Khan fashion show during New York Fashion Week.



©GettyImages



Aubrey and Ryan in NY



Now, it seems things finally came to a halt. However, Seacrest did recently support her latest business venture in April. He shared a photo with his 6.5 million followers of Aubrey and her new wine game, Sippin on Somethin’. “Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you,” he wrote in the caption.



Better days for the couple

Seacrest and Paige were first linked in May 2021, when they were spotted together in the Hamptons. They made their red carpet debut together at Jennifer Lopez’sHalftime premiere in June 2022.





They’ve kept their relationship relatively private, but he did express his desire to have children one day. He told WSJ. Magazine in December 2021, “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that.”

But in August 2022, he noted he was in no rush to get married. “I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment,” Seacrest said on Live with Kelly and Ryan, noting, “I think having kids at the right time would be great.”

