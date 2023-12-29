Did Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige break up?

Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Aubrey Paige has people wondering if they are living single lives. As noted by Daily Mail, they do not seem to have celebrated Christmas together, which wouldn’t be a big deal, but his birthday also falls on Christmas Eve, and she did not share anything in his honor.

Seacrest turned 49 this year, but the only thing he shared was him in front of a seasons greeting backdrop with a fun holiday suit.



Paige shared memories from her holiday, and she had fun dancing and making silly videos with her family. Seacrest was nowhere to be seen.



Celebrating holidays apart doesn’t always mean it’s over, but she does usually share snaps with him for special dates. On Valentine’s Day, she shared two posts dedicated to him.



She still has her photos with Seacrest on her page though. So it could all just be speculation.

How long has the couple been together?

Seacrest and Paige have been dating since 2021. They were first linked in May when they were spotted together in the Hamptons. They made their red carpet debut together at Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime premiere in June 2022.

They’ve kept their relationship relatively private, but he did express his desire to have children one day. He told WSJ. Magazine in December 2021, “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that.”

But in August 2022, he noted he was in no rush to get married. “I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment,” Seacrest said on Live with Kelly and Ryan, noting, “I think having kids at the right time would be great.”

The biggest insight into their relationship has been whatever the model shares on Instagram. The last posted she shared with him was in August. Paige shared a gallery of photos with the caption “a summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie night.”