Vanessa Hudgens’ newlywed selfie reminds fans of Zac Efron in ‘High School Musical 2’

Christmas is an exciting time for those who celebrate the holiday, but it’s even more exciting when it’s a “first” with someone. This year was Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker’s, first Christmas as newlyweds, and she shared an adorable selfie, smiling brightly with the pro baseball player. The photo was taken at a golf course, which triggered a High School Musical 2 memory for fans.



Tucker and Hudgens said I do on December 2 in Tulum, Mexico, after dating for three years. Hudgens captioned the pic, “Merry Christmas from us golf-obsessed newlyweds to you.” The couple looked happy in front of a beautiful blue ocean with palm trees in the background. She was was dressed like a professional, wearing white golfing gloves.

Not all celebrity fan bases approve of their partners, but thankfully Hudgens’ fans are happy with the relationship. But they still have High School Musical on their mind, and the photo reminded them of an incredible moment in the second film. “I ran to look for the HSM 2 references!” one user wrote.

“It’s giving HSM2, but better,” read one of the top-liked comments. In the film, Zac Efron’s character Troy performs, “Bet on it” on a lush, green golf course. The Iron Claw star even gets some swings in and uses it to dance. “You can bet on me,” one user joked.



Efron and Hudgens dated for five years after meeting on the set of High School Musical in 2005, and broke up in December 2010.



The Princess Switch star shared another photo on Christmas day with another very important being to her, her poodle Darla. Hudgens wore red pajamas as she cuddled up with the precious pitch. She captions the photos with a black heart, green heart, and Christmas tree emoji.”