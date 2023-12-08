Vanessa Hudgens shared special wedding moment with ‘High School Musical’ co-stars

Vanessa Hudgens reunited with her ‘High School Musical’ co-stars at her recent wedding with Cole Tucker in Mexico. The Hollywood star invited Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel to her dreamy wedding ceremony, and had a special moment with them, posing for photos at the beach.

“Congrats [Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker] Your love is the stuff of fairytales,“ Monique wrote on social media, sharing a clip with some of the moments from the ceremony, including a photo next to the bride, who wore a chic white dress featuring a chest cutout, gold earrings and a gold necklace.

Monique wore a two-piece black ensemble and styled her hair in an updo. The two former co-stars were all smiles jumping up and down in excitement, and shared a sweet embrace with the sunset and the ocean as the perfect backdrop.

“I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love,” she said to Vogue about the venue.

Monique also shared a photo with Lucas, posing at the wedding venue, with the actor wearing a dark suit. Among the rest of the guests, Vanessa was joined by her sister Stella Hudgens and friends Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Hailey Lavelle, Morgan Marcell, and Laura New.

The actress shared some of the details that made her wedding perfect. “I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it.”