As we near the end of 2023, we’ve been compiling some of the biggest cultural moments of the year. And there are no bigger celebrations than weddings, which included various celebrities, politicians, and more that celebrated their love in ceremonies alongside their families and closest friends.

From Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s luxurious wedding that kicked off 2023, to Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s intimate ceremony hosted in the Mayan wilderness, scroll down to have a look at some of the biggest weddings of the year.