Marc Anthony attends the Balmain show to cheer on his wife Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony sat in the front row of the Balmain fashion show in Miami. The musician looked happy and supportive as he watched his wife Nadia Ferreira walk the catwalk following the birth of their first son.

Anthony wore a grey turtleneck, a leather jacket and some grey jeans. He wore sunglasses as he watched the show and sat next to TV host Carlos Aydan. Ferreira walked the runway in a silver and sequined gown that emphasized her neckline. She had her hair wrapped in a bun and wore minimal make up. Ferreira also modeled another outfit during the show, which Anthony shared on his Instagram, made out of a black suit with some white details.

“Soooo proud of you HONEY!!! And the baby too!!! GO GIRL,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “You have no equal.”

Marc and Nadia at the FGI Night Of Stars 39th Annual Gala

Marc and Nadia’s appearance at the Fashion Group International (FGI)

Last week, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attended the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars event, which was organized to benefit the Angels for Humanity foundation. The two looked stunning, stopping for some photos at the red carpet. Later that evening, Anthony was honored with the Humanitarian Award due to his work with the Maestro Cares Foundation, which he co-founded and provides aid and education to disadvantaged children in Latin America.

The Angels for Humanity foundation benefits underpriviliged children in Miami, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. It contributes with almosrt 10,000 toys during the holidays on an annual basis while also providing healthcare, education, and back to school supplies to kids in need.