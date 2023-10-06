Marc Anthony and Pepe Aguilar deliver a captivating duet at the 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards

One of the most anticipated moments of the 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards was undoubtedly the performance of Marc Anthony and Pepe Aguilar with their new song “Ojalá te Duela.” In this song, Marc delves into the regional Mexican genre alongside one of his good friends.

As the song began, Pepe took the stage wearing a traditional charro outfit, accompanied by mariachis. Afterwards, the Puerto Rican singer joined him, showcasing his talent for singing rancheras. Marc, true to his style, stood out in an all-black look and dark glasses, allowing his unmistakable voice to take center stage.

Throughout the performance, the remarkable chemistry between these two talented singers was palpable, leaving the audience impressed by the profound lyrics likely to resonate in the hearts of many.

A historic performance

Marc Anthony and Pepe Aguilar’s appearance on the stage of the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, not only marked the first time the Puerto Rican and the Mexican singers sang “Ojalá que te Duela” live, but they also made history at the awards show. Their performance was broadcast live on the social media platforms of both artists and Telemundo. In doing so, they provided an incredible opportunity for fans worldwide to witness the iconic collaboration.

The friendship between Pepe Aguilar and Marc Anthony runs deeper than one might expect. In fact, the Mexican singer recently attended the baptism of Marc and Nadia Ferreira’s newborn in Mexico City, demonstrating their close bond. During the event, Pepe graced the attendees with his singing and attended as a guest of honor alongside his wife, Aneliz.