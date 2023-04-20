Guaynaa and Lele Pons tease new song and LAMAS performance

Guaynaa and Lele Pons are ready for tonight performance at the Latin American Music Awards. In a new interview, Guaynaa spoke about performing with his wife at the LAMAS, what fans can expect, and his excitement to be involved with the show in any capacity.

In Spanish, Guaynaa spoke to the journal Opinion, and teased his upcoming performance with Pons. “You don’t know how excited I am to be here,” said Guaynaa. “For me, to be at the stage of the LAMAS is more than a blessing.” He also said that he was thrilled to perform with Pons after getting married and being husband and wife. “Especially to be performing this song that’ll be released on the same day as the performance, on Thursday.” Guaynaa said fans should be on the look out for some inspiring choreography tonight.

Guaynaa also talked about the evening’s scheduled homage to Carlos Vives and how excited his mom is going to be to witness it. “My mom still doesn’t know about it but she’s gonna be so proud. I see her already, dancing with a glass on her hand,” he said, making journalists laugh.

Lele Pons and Guayna have had a busy week. The pair attended Coachella this past weekend as guests, enjoying the festival’s music and performances. Guaynaa discussed the magic of the festival and his pride over witnessing various Latinos take the stage. “I was so proud to see our colleagues onstage, especially Bad Bunny who became the first Latino to headline Coachella for the first time ever.”

Pons and Guaynaa released their first record together this year, on the same date they got married. “Capitulations” is made up of 10 songs that discuss all aspects of romance. “All couples have problems, and that’s very important. Not everything is love and kisses. There are moments that you know are difficult, and if you love the person that you’re with, you are going to have to solve it,” said Pons to Billboard.