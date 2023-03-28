The Latin American Music Awards are less than a month away on April 20. It’s sure to be a night full of music and fun as the best artists in Latin music are honored for their achievements. Hosted by Galilea Montijo, Julian Gil, and Natti Natasha, the annual award show will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 20 at 7p/6c on Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión. On Tuesday, Televisa Univision shared the first round of performers and it’s already proving to be a great lineup. Check out who you can expect to see on the stage below courtesy of Televisa Univision.