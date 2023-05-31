Vanessa Hudgens performs Jennifer Lopez hit song: Sweet moment with fiancé Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens revealed one of her favorite karaoke songs, and it’s none other than Jennifer Lopez’s 2001 hit song ‘I’m Real.’ The 34-year-old actress shared a sweet moment with her fiancé Cole Tucker, showing some love for JLo after working with her on the set of ‘Second Act.’

The Hollywood star looked stunning in a white dress paired with a black-and-white coat and black boots. She also wore her hair in a top knot and accessorized with long earrings. “Because im obsessed w me fiancé and WE’RE REAL,” she wrote, explaining her karaoke choice.

The couple was all smiles while performing the duet in front of their friends, with Cole singing Ja Rule’s part of the song. The pair are currently planning their wedding together, however, Vanessa recently revealed that it was a little overwhelming.

“It’s hard,” she said on the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ “Finding a venue is tough. I’m lost. I don’t know.” Vanessa confessed that she is “kind of” ready “to elope” and talked about her partner’s thoughts on the matter, explaining that he “just wants to get married” to her, and he is okay with what she decides. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you want, babe.”

The actress previously talked about her friendship with JLo after filming the 2018 film ‘Second Act’ in which she played Jennifer’s daughter. “It was amazing. I fell in love with her,” she told HOLA! USA at the time. “I just love her. She’s so sweet. She texts me and checks in on me and she’s become such a friend,” she added. “I’m obsessed with her.”