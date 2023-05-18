Jennifer Lopez turns heads with huge arm tattoo on the set of her new film

Jennifer Lopez is definitely getting into character for her upcoming film with Ben Affleck. The Hollywood star was spotted on the set of ‘Unstoppable,’ looking a little different than usual, as she had a huge arm tattoo, featuring black and red ink.

And while more details about the new project have yet to be revealed, including JLo’s character, it seems there will be some dramatic moments. The actress was photographed with the fake tattoo, inspired by Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and adorned with red flowers.

Jennifer can be seen wearing a 2000s inspired outfit, including a sleeveless top in purple, jeans and flip flops. She also wore her hair in layers and paired the look with minimal jewelry.

Produced by Ben Affleck in collaboration with his longtime friend Matt Damon, the film is based on the story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg, who went on to win the national championship at Arizona State. The leading role will be played by Jharrel Jerome, with Jennifer’s latest paparazzi photos being the first look at the upcoming project.

This is the second film produced by the two actors, after co-fouding Artists Equity and releasing the successful sports drama titled ‘Air,’ based on Michael Jordan’s legendary partnership with Nike.

This is not the first time Jennifer works with her now-husband. The pair are known for looking for each other’s advice when it comes to their professional careers in the film industry, as the actress recently revealed how much she trusts him and his input, referring to her latest Netflix film ‘The Mother.’