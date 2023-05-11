Jennifer Lopez joins the 90s supermodel manicure trend: See pics

‘Supermodel’ manicures are making a comeback. Consisting of medium-short nails, painted in a subtle nude or pink hue, the trend seems to be a favorite among celebrities, as it is described as elegant, flattering, fresh, and goes perfectly with almost every outfit.

Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, who previously recreated the style on Margot Robbie for the 2021 Oscars, was in charge of getting Jennifer Lopez’s nails ready for the red carpet premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Mother’ in Los Angeles, California.

The actress looked stunning wearing a Brunello Cucinelli ensemble, which included a matching crop top, skirt, and coat. She completed the look with hidden heels, a white clutch, big earrings, and smokey glam makeup.

When it came to her nails, Bachik went for what seemed to be a coffin or ballerina shape, painted in beige, which complimented her look for the premiere. This manicure style is known for the use of neutral tones in oval shapes, seen before in other stars, such as Florence Pugh, Nicola Peltz, and Hailey Bieber.

This timeless look achieves a clean and polished manicure, however, you can also try a different shape, such as almond, square, or round. Another popular hue is light pink, or toned-down baby pink. It seems the Supermodel manicure is here to stay, as the trendy style has been all over TikTok lately.