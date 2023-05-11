Jennifer Lopez reacts to her mom’s comments regarding her relationship with Ben Affleck

The law of attraction revealed its power to Jennifer Lopez and her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez, best known as Lupe. During a recent appearance on a red carpet for the premiere of her new action thriller, The Mother, the singer, actress, and businesswoman reacted to her mom’s remarks regarding how she always wanted Lopez to rekindle her relationship with Ben Affleck.

While walking at the event held at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, the lovely couple posed for cameras and even shared some PDA. While approaching the press, Jennifer told ET that her mom’s comments on the Today show surprised her. “It’s so funny; she never said that to me,” Lopez told ET, laughing. “We never spoke about it.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “The Mother” held at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” Rodríguez told the Today Show. Lopez laughed and playfully said, “Ok.” Lopez and Affleck got married in a lavish wedding in August 2022. The pair reunited two decades after calling things off in 2004.

According to Jennifer, Lupe reportedly always loved Ben for her daughter, adding, “She really loved him when we were together before.”

Jennifer Lopez and her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez visit Sadelle’s on May 03, 2023 in New York City.

During the interview with Today, Lopez also revealed that Affleck has an incredible relationship with her kids, 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, which is something that is incredibly important to her. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them. He has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us, and he’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means, and they love him. They love him. They appreciate him, and so do I,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot in 2022, a beautiful ceremony officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty. The couple celebrated their love in front of their family and friends, with everyone attending wearing all-white outfits.